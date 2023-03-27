Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $707,482.20 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jabil Stock Performance
Jabil stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Jabil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
About Jabil
Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.
