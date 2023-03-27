Head-To-Head Review: Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) versus Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arcellx and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx N/A -68.99% -42.26% Kymera Therapeutics -330.60% -33.84% -26.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Arcellx shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Arcellx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 9 0 3.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arcellx and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Arcellx currently has a consensus price target of $43.60, indicating a potential upside of 48.65%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $47.22, indicating a potential upside of 61.00%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Arcellx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcellx and Kymera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx N/A N/A -$64.97 million ($44.41) -0.66 Kymera Therapeutics $46.83 million 34.56 -$154.81 million ($2.88) -10.18

Arcellx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcellx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.