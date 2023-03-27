Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Head to Head Analysis

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Freedom and WisdomTree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree 0 1 0 0 2.00

WisdomTree has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.27%. Given WisdomTree’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Freedom.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Freedom has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.0% of Freedom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Freedom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom N/A 7.45% 1.07% WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freedom and WisdomTree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $564.66 million 7.21 $217.93 million N/A N/A WisdomTree $301.35 million 2.88 $50.68 million $0.27 21.52

Freedom has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Freedom on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it facilitates repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities; and covers short positions and settle other securities obligations to accommodate customers' needs and finance its inventory positions. Additionally, the company offers Tradernet software platform for client margin risk evaluation and middle office security transfer requests. It operates in Central Asia, Europe, the United States, Russia, and the Middle East/Caucasus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

