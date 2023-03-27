Contrasting NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Found Gold and NovaGold Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$40.41 million ($0.38) -12.21 NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$53.34 million ($0.16) -37.44

Profitability

NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Found Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares New Found Gold and NovaGold Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -93.88% -76.38% NovaGold Resources N/A -109.50% -30.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for New Found Gold and NovaGold Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Found Gold currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.52%. Given New Found Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Summary

New Found Gold beats NovaGold Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

