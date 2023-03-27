Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $1,315,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,596.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,357,997.10.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total transaction of $1,356,791.14.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $1,426,047.70.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $1,402,445.34.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,420,276.32.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,436.50.

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $1,510,551.04.

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $1,492,203.22.

On Friday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $1,447,841.12.

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,392,539.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $152.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of -110.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $318.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.58.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

