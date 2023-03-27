James M. Zemlyak Buys 20,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $72.17.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.