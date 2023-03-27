Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.