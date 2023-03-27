Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.93.
Resolute Forest Products Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of RFP opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49.
About Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
