Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KNDI opened at $2.54 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 295,896 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Featured Stories

