Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.91. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

Insider Activity

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 12,856 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,579,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,962,504.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,753 shares of company stock worth $501,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

