Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance
Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.91. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.
Insider Activity
In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 12,856 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,579,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,962,504.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,753 shares of company stock worth $501,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
