Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

