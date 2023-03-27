StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

