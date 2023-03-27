StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
