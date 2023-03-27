NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NuVasive from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial downgraded NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded NuVasive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NuVasive Price Performance

NUVA stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

