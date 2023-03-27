National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NATI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.19.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 210,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 272,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 69,016 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.