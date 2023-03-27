TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
TA has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.
TravelCenters of America Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $86.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $86.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23.
About TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
