Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $569.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

