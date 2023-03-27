Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OFIX stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $569.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
