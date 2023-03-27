Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Salisbury Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

SAL opened at $24.79 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

