NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBYGet Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

NBY opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.