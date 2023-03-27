NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %
NBY opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $12.64.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
