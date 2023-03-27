Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Price Performance

SUP opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.00 and a beta of 3.93.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $134,553.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,923.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Superior Industries International news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $60,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $134,553.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,914. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 646,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 133,754 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.