MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

MNOV stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.