Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,920,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,851 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,778,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public



Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

