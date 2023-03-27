Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CR. UBS Group lowered shares of Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Crane Price Performance

Crane stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $2,443,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

