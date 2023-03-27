Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.