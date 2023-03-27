Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.34.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
