SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Up 0.4 %

SPCB stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

