O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Price Performance

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $142.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.62. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O2Micro International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter worth $186,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include LED backlighting controller ICs, battery management units, and gas gauge.

