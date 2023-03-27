Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
