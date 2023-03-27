Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells $1,527,550.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $1,527,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,435.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Winmark Stock Performance
Shares of WINA stock opened at $304.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.78. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $183.93 and a 52 week high of $307.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.07.
Winmark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.
Institutional Trading of Winmark
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on WINA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winmark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Winmark
Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.
