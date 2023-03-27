Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells $1,527,550.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $1,527,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,435.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA stock opened at $304.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.78. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $183.93 and a 52 week high of $307.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.07.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 60.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WINA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winmark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

