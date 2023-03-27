Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 57,963 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $136.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.47. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.