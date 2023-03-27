Insider Selling: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,013,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of USX opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $306.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

