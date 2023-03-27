PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells $2,373,000.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $2,290,500.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $5,418,374.60.

On Friday, January 20th, Jennifer Tejada sold 93,942 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,633,194.26.

On Friday, January 13th, Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $574,856.70.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,013,709.91.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE PD opened at $31.64 on Monday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also

