Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells 875,436 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $123,322,669.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,872,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,763,028,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Tuesday, March 21st, S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54.

On Wednesday, March 15th, S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72.

On Monday, March 13th, S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82.

On Friday, March 10th, S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70.

On Monday, March 6th, S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $107,583,466.30.

On Friday, March 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44.

On Wednesday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $4,613,633.20.

On Monday, February 27th, S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $27,526,961.43.

On Thursday, February 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $141.80 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $382.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.