Truist Financial Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $163.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.4 %

DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $154.14. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

