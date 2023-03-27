Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $154.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.43.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 13,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

