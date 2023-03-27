Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Trean Insurance Group has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $313.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.35.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). Trean Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,479 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,792,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 2,132.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 272,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

