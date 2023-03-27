Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $25.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 4.5 %

CADE stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

