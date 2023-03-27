StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.99. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 200.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 293,991 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 121.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,290,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

