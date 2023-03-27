TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TACT stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $61.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

