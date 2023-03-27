StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

