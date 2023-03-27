Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Shares of MBRX opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.03.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
