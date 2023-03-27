Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of MBRX opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

