Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Myovant Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of MYOV opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $27.06.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myovant Sciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,840.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 125,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,074 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
