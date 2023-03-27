Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of MYOV opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $27.06.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Myovant Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 51,599,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,393,178,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,798,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,550,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $74,755.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 355,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,564,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 51,599,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,798,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,550,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,310 shares of company stock valued at $223,506 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,840.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 125,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,074 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

