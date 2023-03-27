Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Umpqua stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Umpqua

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Umpqua by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 699,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Stories

