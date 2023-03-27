Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSTM. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of VSTM opened at $0.44 on Friday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $7,748,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

