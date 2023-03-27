Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSTM. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.25.
Verastem Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of VSTM opened at $0.44 on Friday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verastem (VSTM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.