Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Destiny Pharma Trading Down 1.6 %

Destiny Pharma stock opened at GBX 30.51 ($0.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.82 million, a P/E ratio of -339.03 and a beta of 0.38. Destiny Pharma has a 1 year low of GBX 29.20 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 61.85 ($0.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.92.

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Destiny Pharma

In related news, insider Nick Rodgers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,350.73). Corporate insiders own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.