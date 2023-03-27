Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $5.62 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the period. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

