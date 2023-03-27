AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

