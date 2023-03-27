American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMS. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

