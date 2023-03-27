Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target to $3.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.18.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. Ouster has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ouster

In other Ouster news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $362,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,127.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,127.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at $731,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 376,725 shares of company stock valued at $407,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87,502 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

