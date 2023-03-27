Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target to $3.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.18.
Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. Ouster has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87,502 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
