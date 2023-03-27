Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.45.

PB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Articles

