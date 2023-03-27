Critical Analysis: TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) & Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Morphic and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic 0 0 7 0 3.00 TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Morphic currently has a consensus price target of $65.71, suggesting a potential upside of 76.56%. Given Morphic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Morphic is more favorable than TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic -83.38% -16.68% -15.06% TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Morphic and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Morphic has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morphic and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic $70.81 million 20.78 -$59.04 million ($1.59) -23.41 TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Morphic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Morphic shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Morphic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Morphic beats TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer in August 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. Its products include Birinapant and SHAPE. The company was founded by Yigong Shi, John M. Gill and Mark A. McKinlay in July 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

