VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) & Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Critical Contrast

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 896.43% 18.84% 10.01% VOC Energy Trust 91.87% 141.94% 141.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Altex Industries and VOC Energy Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and VOC Energy Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 43.72 $310,000.00 N/A N/A VOC Energy Trust $23.59 million 5.82 $21.67 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Altex Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership of interests in onshore oil and gas properties, purchase and sale of oil and gas properties, and the drill of exploratory and development wells. It also offers forced draft air cooler and heat exchangers, shell and tube heat exchangers, and maintenance and turnaround services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

